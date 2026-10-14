In Thailand, police detained 39 suspects during an operation against a suspected transnational online fraud and money-laundering network. Raids were conducted in Bangkok and 10 provinces, and the value of seized assets exceeded 500 million baht, Bangkok Post reports.

Raids at 27 locations

The operation, called Anti-Scam Matrix, was conducted by Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Centre and Central Investigation Bureau. Those detained include 30 Thai citizens, eight Chinese citizens and one Myanmar citizen.

According to police, the suspects are accused, among other things, of fraud against the public, impersonation, entering false information into computer systems and money laundering. Law enforcement searched 27 sites in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Chon Buri, Kalasin, Narathiwat and Ranong.

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Assets and the scam scheme

According to the investigation, eight luxury real estate properties worth more than 330 million baht, apartments and land documents in the Rama 9 area worth more than 90 million baht, a house in Krungthep Kreetha worth more than 60 million baht, as well as 10 expensive cars, were seized.

The investigation began after checks of foreigners holding Thailand Privilege visas in connection with online fraud complaints. Investigators found that bank accounts of Chinese citizens with such visas had received money from suspected fraudsters.

According to police, victims were lured by Facebook advertisements promising high returns from investments in blockchain trading. They were then directed to Line groups, where accomplices persuaded them to open trading accounts through the ote-th.com website and download the fake OTE TH app. When people tried to withdraw their supposed profits, they were asked to make additional payments. In one episode, losses amounted to 26.5 million baht, while 74 identified victims lost a total of 173 million baht.

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