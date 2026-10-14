In the United Kingdom, authorities are using artificial intelligence tools to implement an early prisoner release program under which approximately 4,500 people are expected to be released before completing their sentences. As The National reports, 1,350 people were already released in October during two stages of the program, and further releases are planned monthly until next summer.

AI speeds up probation service decisions

The UK National Audit Office reported that the Justice Transcribe system helps accelerate decision-making by the probation service in the early release process. According to the agency, the introduction of AI gives staff more time for work, which directly contributes to protecting the public and rehabilitating prisoners.

The program provides that people released after serving one-third of their prison sentence will spend the next third of their sentence under enhanced supervision in the community. Its rules also require them to wear an electronic monitoring device until they have served three-fifths of their sentence. During the final third of the sentence, they will not be subject to active supervision.

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Warnings over prison places

The Institute for Government think tank said government policy has been put at risk by bottlenecks in the probation service. The organization warned that exemptions from the early release rules and a shrinking reserve of vacant cells could deprive the system of spare capacity and force authorities to take emergency measures even before new cells are built.

Conservative Party justice spokesperson Nick Timothy criticized government policy. He said the Labour government had previously promised to apply electronic monitoring devices to all released prisoners but now does not disclose how many people have actually received such devices.

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