Six killed in Mexico due to cyclones — CBS News

In Mexico, the death toll from Hurricane Simon and the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel has risen to six. Downpours caused flooding and landslides along the country’s Pacific coast, CBS News reports.

Hurricane off the coast

Simon remained a Category 1 hurricane and was moving slowly over the Pacific Ocean near Mexico’s western coast. Maximum sustained winds reached 90 mph. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the hurricane’s center was about 115 miles west of Cabo Corrientes and moving west at 2 mph.

The hurricane’s outer bands brought heavy rainfall to areas between the Sierra Madre mountain range and the Pacific Ocean near Puerto Vallarta. Authorities in the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa were monitoring rising river levels and the threat of flooding. Up to 3 inches of rainfall were expected by Friday in the states of Baja California Sur, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Victims and rescue operations

In the state of Baja California, at least four people died as a result of post-tropical cyclone Rachel. In Ensenada, torrents of water swept away cars and damaged homes, while landslides and overflowing rivers cut off several communities in other parts of the state.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The state prosecutor’s office said that the victims found included a 13-year-old girl, two women aged 30 and 35, a four-year-old boy and another unidentified person. The girl’s body was found on Sunday, the bodies of the two women and the boy on Monday, and the unidentified person on Tuesday. Five missing people were also being sought in Baja California, including three people in Ensenada and a father and son who went fishing in San Felipe.

Mexican military helicopters rescued 32 people from a ranch in Ensenada, including 22 foreigners and 13 young people. According to state Governor Marina del Pilar Avila, about 14,000 federal and state personnel were deployed to assist those affected in Baja California.

In the state of Guerrero, Simon knocked down trees and power poles, blocked roads and flooded homes, including in Acapulco. In the state capital, Chilpancingo, a 71-year-old man died after a wall collapsed.

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