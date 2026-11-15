Food Celebration on November 15, 2026 — Cheese and Bread Day: Six Recipes

November 15 marks International Cheese and Bread Day—a culinary holiday dedicated to one of the oldest and most popular combinations in the cuisines of various nations. On this day, you can reflect on bread-baking traditions, discover new varieties of cheese, and prepare dishes using these ingredients. In Ukraine, this date coincides with the start of the Christmas fast according to the new church calendar, so the table may feature both traditional cheese treats and Lenten dishes served with bread.

International Cheese and Bread Day falls on November 15 every year. It is listed in calendars of gastronomic holidays, particularly in the United Kingdom. At the same time, the exact date of its founding, the name of the initiator, and the history of how this day came to be remain largely unknown. Some calendars indicate that the holiday began to be celebrated in 2019, but there is no confirmation of an official organization or a single founder.

Therefore, it is more accurate to view this date as an informal culinary holiday. It has no established rules, mandatory activities, or a single celebration format. The idea behind it is simple—to draw attention to two foods that have been part of people’s daily lives for many centuries. Bread and cheese have long been part of the culinary traditions of various countries. In France, they are served with wine; in Italy, they are added to appetizers and baked goods; and in Greece, cheese is often paired with bread, olives, and vegetables. In many European villages, a piece of bread with cheese was a full meal for those who worked in the fields or tended livestock.

Why bread and cheese go so well together

The secret to this combination’s popularity lies in the variety of flavors and textures. Bread can be soft or crispy, made from wheat or rye, with the tang of sourdough or a sweet aftertaste. Cheese also comes in many varieties: delicate and creamy, salty, sharp, hard, soft, or blue. Thanks to this, even a simple sandwich can be turned into an interesting dish.

Soft cheeses pair well with toasted white bread or a baguette. Hard cheeses, such as Parmesan, are often served with rye bread, nuts, and fruit. Salty cheeses like brynza taste great with tomatoes, herbs, and fresh pastries. And blue-veined cheese is often paired with honey, pears, or grapes.

Different countries have their own traditional variations of this treat. In Italy, bruschetta with cheese and tomatoes is popular; in France, baguettes with various types of cheese; and in Greece, bread with feta, olives, and olive oil. In Ukraine, one of the best-known examples of the combination of bread and cheese is Carpathian cuisine, featuring brynza and banosh.

The Role of Cheese and Bread in Ukrainian Cuisine

In Ukrainian culinary tradition, bread has always held special significance. It was served with everyday meals, taken along on journeys, baked for holidays, and used in family rituals. Korovai, kalachi, knyshi, palyanytsia, and rye bread were not just food, but part of the culture and hospitality. Bread was often served with lard, vegetables, milk, or homemade cheese.

Cheese has also long been a staple of the traditional Ukrainian diet. In various regions, people made homemade sour milk cheese, brynza, budz, and other dairy products. Hutsul bryndza—a sheep’s-milk cheese made in the Carpathians—is particularly well-known. It is added to banosh, kulesha, potatoes, and vegetable dishes.

Interestingly, Hutsul brynza became the first Ukrainian product with a geographical indication, confirming its connection to a specific region and production tradition. It is made from the milk of sheep that graze on mountain pastures. After processing, the cheese is salted and aged, which gives it its characteristic rich flavor. Another example is banosh. This is a thick corn porridge traditionally prepared with sour cream or cream and served with brynza and cracklings. The dish originates from Hutsul cuisine and has become one of the Carpathians’ most famous culinary specialties.

How Cheese and Bread Day Is Celebrated

Since the holiday has no official rules, everyone can celebrate it however they like. The simplest option is to buy a few varieties of cheese and some fresh bread to try out unusual combinations. For example, you can add honey and nuts to soft cream cheese, tomatoes and herbs to brynza, and a pear or apple to hard cheese.

In some countries, food days dedicated to specific products serve as an occasion for tastings, culinary gatherings, and themed menus at restaurants. However, there is no single international format for celebrating Cheese and Bread Day. Most often, it’s celebrated at home, by preparing favorite dishes or exploring new flavors. You can also try bread made from different types of flour: rye, whole-grain, corn, or sourdough. Pair it with a selection of cheeses—from mild, creamy varieties to aged, hard cheeses. This small tasting will help you better appreciate the differences between the products and discover your own favorite combinations.

What to Make for Cheese and Bread Day

On this day, you can prepare everything from simple sandwiches to full-fledged hot meals. And for those who want to draw on Ukrainian culinary traditions, banosh with brynza, cheese patties, or homemade croutons are perfect choices. Below are a few recipes that are easy to make at home.

1. Carpathian banosh with brynza

This is one of the most famous dishes of Hutsul cuisine. Banosh is made from corn grits with sour cream or heavy cream, and topped with salty brynza. Traditionally, it’s also served with cracklings or fried mushrooms.

Ingredients:

200 g finely ground corn grits;

500 ml sour cream or heavy cream;

150 g brynza;

100 g lard;

salt to taste.

Preparation:

Pour the sour cream or heavy cream into a heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a boil over low heat. Then gradually add the corn grits, stirring constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Cook for about 20–30 minutes, until the porridge thickens and begins to pull away easily from the sides of the pot.

Cut the lard into small pieces and fry until golden brown. Spoon the finished banosh into a bowl, top with crumbled brynza and the fried lard. Serve hot, while the cheese is still slightly melting from the heat of the porridge.

2. Bruschetta with Cheese and Tomatoes

This is a simple appetizer that requires a regular baguette, cheese, and fresh vegetables. It’s perfect for a festive table or a quick snack. It’s best to use mozzarella, brynza, or another soft cheese.

Ingredients:

1 baguette;

200 g mozzarella or brynza;

2 tomatoes;

2 cloves of garlic;

2 tablespoons olive oil;

a few sprigs of basil;

salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Slice the baguette and lightly toast it in a dry skillet or in the oven. While the bread is still warm, rub it with a cut garlic clove. Dice the tomatoes into small cubes, then add olive oil, salt, pepper, and chopped basil.

Place a piece of cheese on each slice, then top with the tomato mixture. If using mozzarella, you can place the bruschetta in the oven for a few minutes to let the cheese melt slightly. Garnish with fresh basil before serving.

3. Cheese Pies Made with Homemade Dough

Homemade cheese pastries are a Ukrainian treat familiar to many. You can make them small to serve with tea or place them on a shared table. The filling is tender, and the dough becomes soft and golden brown after baking.

Ingredients for the dough:

500 g flour;

250 ml warm milk;

1 egg;

7 g dry yeast;

2 tablespoons sugar;

50 g butter;

a pinch of salt.

For the filling:

350 g cottage cheese;

1 egg;

1 tablespoon sugar;

vanilla sugar, if desired.

Preparation:

Dissolve the yeast and sugar in warm milk and let stand for 10 minutes. Then add the egg, salt, and melted butter, and gradually stir in the flour. Knead into a soft dough, cover with a towel, and let rise in a warm place for about an hour.

For the filling, mix the cottage cheese with the egg and sugar. Divide the dough into small pieces, roll them out, place the filling in the center, and pinch the edges together tightly. Place the pastries on a baking sheet, let them rest for another 15 minutes, and brush them with beaten egg. Bake at 180 degrees for about 20–25 minutes until golden brown.

4. Hot Sandwiches with Cheese and Mushrooms

This dish is perfect for anyone looking to make something quick and filling. You can use a loaf of bread, a baguette, or rye bread. The mushrooms add a rich flavor to the filling, and the melted cheese makes the sandwiches especially tender.

Ingredients:

6–8 slices of bread;

200 g button mushrooms;

150 g hard cheese;

1 onion;

2 tablespoons sour cream;

1 tablespoon of oil;

salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Finely chop the onion and sauté in oil until translucent. Add the sliced mushrooms, season with salt and pepper, and cook until excess liquid has evaporated. Finally, add the sour cream and stir the filling.

Place the bread on a baking sheet and spread the mushrooms on top. Sprinkle with grated cheese and bake in an oven preheated to 180 degrees for 7–10 minutes. Once the cheese has melted, the sandwiches are ready to serve.

5. Lenten Bread with Garlic and Herbs

Since the Christmas fast begins on November 15 according to the new church calendar, you can also prepare a dish without dairy products or eggs. This homemade bread goes well with vegetable soups, mushroom dishes, or simply as a snack on its own.

Ingredients:

500 g wheat flour;

300 ml warm water;

7 g dry yeast;

1 teaspoon sugar;

1 teaspoon salt;

2 tablespoons vegetable oil;

3 cloves of garlic;

a small bunch of dill or parsley.

Preparation:

Dissolve the yeast and sugar in warm water. After a few minutes, add the salt and oil, then gradually stir in the flour. Knead the dough, cover it with a towel, and let it rise in a warm place for an hour.

Mince the garlic, chop the herbs, and mix them with a small amount of oil. Roll out the dough, brush it with the garlic mixture, and roll it into a log or shape it into small rolls. Place them on a baking sheet and let them rest for another 15–20 minutes. Bake at 180 degrees for about 25–30 minutes, until the bread is golden brown.

6. Potato Dumplings with Mushrooms

This is a hearty option without meat, eggs, or dairy products—provided you don’t add sour cream when serving. The potato dough pairs well with a mushroom filling, and the finished dish can be topped with sautéed onions.

Ingredients:

700 g potatoes;

150–200 g flour;

250 g button mushrooms or wild mushrooms;

1 onion;

2 tablespoons vegetable oil;

salt and pepper.

Preparation:

Boil the potatoes until tender, drain the water, and mash them. When the mash has cooled slightly, add flour and salt, and knead into a soft dough. Finely chop the mushrooms and onion and sauté in oil until tender.

Form small patties from the potato dough, place the mushroom filling in the center of each one, and pinch the edges closed. Drop the dumplings into boiling salted water and cook for a few minutes after they float to the surface. Serve with sautéed onions and fresh herbs.

How to Combine the Holiday with the Start of the Christmas Fast

In 2026, Cheese and Bread Day falls on November 15—which is when, according to the new calendar, the Christmas fast begins and lasts through December 24. Therefore, for believers who observe the fast, traditional dishes made with cheese, milk, and eggs may be inappropriate. Instead, you can prepare lean bread, garlic croutons, mushroom appetizers, or potato dishes.

At the same time, the culinary holiday itself does not impose any restrictions on the menu. Those who do not observe the fast can prepare banosh with brynza, cheese patties, bruschetta, or hot sandwiches. The main idea behind this holiday is to reflect on simple foods that unite the culinary traditions of different peoples and to try something new.

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