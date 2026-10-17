Iran has temporarily suspended exports of goods to Pakistan due to difficulties with banking transactions caused by sanctions against the Iranian banking system. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Iran’s Mehr agency.

At the same time, imports of goods from Pakistan to Iran continue, and the two countries’ shared land border remains open.

Banking restrictions

Peyman Sanandaji, head of the Transport Commission of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, said that Pakistani importers must submit electronic forms through Pakistan’s banking system for goods purchased in Iran.

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According to him, sanctions against Iran’s banking system have complicated this process and created problems for both Iranian exporters and Pakistani importers. Sanandaji also denied reports that one of the border crossings between Iran and Pakistan had been closed.

Imports to Iran continue

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce official stressed that deliveries from Pakistan to Iran have not stopped. He warned that if the banking restrictions persist, Iranian exports to Pakistan will effectively remain suspended.

Iran’s banking sector is subject to extensive US sanctions that restrict transactions with Iranian financial institutions. Such restrictions may also expose foreign banks working with sanctioned Iranian entities to US measures.

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