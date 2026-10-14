The story about the FBI director's visit to Russia turned out to be fake

FBI Director Kash Patel denied media reports regarding his alleged visit to Russia on October 14, calling such reports fake.

Patel’s absence from Russia was confirmed by his participation in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials at Liberty University in Virginia, which was broadcast by WSET, a local ABC News affiliate. According to the flight-tracking service Flightradar, the FBI director’s plane also remained within the state of Virginia.

Responding to widespread rumors on social media platform X, Kash Patel emphasized that real facts should take precedence over clickbait news.

Source: Patel on social media platform X.

It is known that this rumor was started by the American TV channel MS NOW, citing its own sources, from which it was picked up by global media outlets.

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