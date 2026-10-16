Italy restores air traffic after network outage — Fortune

Italy on Friday fully restored airspace capacity after an overnight outage in the data transmission network that supports air traffic control services across the country. This was reported by Fortune, citing ENAV, the company that provides air navigation services.

Restrictions on air traffic

During the outage, ENAV was forced to reduce by up to 50% the number of aircraft it could handle in Italian airspace. The network disruption caused delays at airports across the country.

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In particular, the delays affected Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, as well as airports serving Milan and Bergamo.

Switch to a backup network

ENAV said it had ruled out a cyberattack and that flights remained safe. The company switched to a backup satellite network, which allowed it to gradually increase airspace capacity until full restoration.

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