EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that for elections to be held in Ukraine, Russia must end the war. This was her response to calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to hold presidential elections in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized that during wartime, it is important to maintain social unity, and that international partners must, above all, put pressure on Moscow.

Kaja Kallas spoke about the elections in Ukraine on Monday, October 12, ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg. Journalists asked her about statements by Donald Trump, who called on Ukraine to elect a president. Kallas noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already expressed his willingness to hold elections if a ceasefire could be achieved. “Almost every constitution stipulates that elections cannot be held while a war is ongoing. And, as far as I understand, President Zelenskyy has also stated that if there is a ceasefire, he is ready to hold elections as soon as possible,” said the EU representative.

She also noted that an election campaign is always accompanied by a struggle between various political forces within the country. At the same time, Ukraine continues to face external aggression from Russia.

According to Kallas, under such conditions, it is particularly important to preserve the unity of Ukrainian society. Therefore, international partners must focus their efforts on bringing an end to Russian aggression. “If pressure is brought to bear on Russia to end this war, I am confident that elections will take place in Ukraine,” Kallas emphasized.

What Trump Said About the Elections in Ukraine

Donald Trump called on Ukraine to hold presidential elections amid a dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On the evening of October 9, the Ukrainian president criticized the U.S. decision to allow Russian fuel to be supplied to the American and global markets. Zelenskyy called the easing of sanctions against Russia a sign of weakness, which, in his view, plays into Moscow’s hands.

Later, Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader. He stated that it was time for Ukraine to elect a new president and accused Zelenskyy of allegedly being able to end the war but failing to do so.

Zelenskyy Outlined a Condition for Holding Elections

On October 11, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to hold elections if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire. Thus, the Ukrainian position holds that a cessation of hostilities must first be secured in order to organize the elections. Kallas’s statement also emphasizes that the European Union considers pressure on Russia to be a key means of securing the conditions necessary for holding the vote.

The issue of elections in Ukraine remains tied to the security situation and the possibility of a ceasefire. Kallas stressed that international efforts must be directed first and foremost toward ending the war waged by Russia.

The Kremlin stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must make “very responsible and very difficult decisions” to end the war. This is precisely how Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, explained U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for a change in Ukraine’s head of state.

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