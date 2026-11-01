The Polish President’s Office plans to file reports with the prosecutor’s office concerning Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, Maciej Berek and Krystian Markiewicz following an incident at the Constitutional Tribunal. Presidential spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz said this, RMF24 reports.

Position of the President’s Office

According to Leśkiewicz, the inviolability of President Karol Nawrocki was violated during events on the night before Saturday. The spokesperson claims that Korwin-Piotrowska, who was announced as the person managing the work of the Constitutional Tribunal, as well as Maciej Berek and Krystian Markiewicz, elected as judges by the current Sejm, had no right to touch the president.

Leśkiewicz also said that these people blocked Nawrocki’s entrance to the tribunal building. He stressed that the president had the right to enter the institution because it is a state body that citizens may approach.

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The sides’ accounts differ

Korwin-Piotrowska presented a different version of the incident. In a comment to TVN24, she said that Nawrocki tried to force his way into the building through a group of people near the entrance. According to her, after the first unsuccessful attempt, the president began pushing her away with his hands, entered the lobby and stated that those present had no right to be in the tribunal.

The crisis at the Constitutional Tribunal began after information was made public about a break in the work of tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and vice-president Bartłomiej Sochański. Korwin-Piotrowska was announced as the person managing the institution’s work. Nawrocki interrupted a flight to Senegal, arrived at the tribunal building and later announced urgent consultations with parliamentary forces. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that restoring the rule of law is the duty of the authorities.

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