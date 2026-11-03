In Germany, the Federal Court of Auditors advised the government not to allow Autobahn GmbH to independently raise debt financing as part of the planned financial reform. This was reported by Der Spiegel.

Position of the Court of Auditors

The publication describes the auditing body's position as sharp criticism of the proposed reform. According to its information, the recommendation is urgent and concerns the company's right to borrow in its own name.

Planned reform

Changing Autobahn GmbH's financing model is a desired project of Germany's chancellor and transport minister, Der Spiegel writes. The Court of Auditors, however, recommends that the government not grant the company the opportunity to independently accumulate debt.

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The article also mentions the A99 motorway near Munich. The photo caption states that an inspection there was not conducted in accordance with the relevant rules.

The report was published on November 3, 2026, at 11:24. The author of the article is David Böcking.

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