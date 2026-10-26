German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the victory of the student list Students Win (Student List) in Serbia’s parliamentary elections and said that Berlin would actively support the country’s European path. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Statement by the German chancellor

Merz wrote on social media that Sunday’s vote had produced a clear result and congratulated Student List. According to him, the list won voters’ support through its demands for the rule of law, the fight against corruption and fundamental freedoms.

The chancellor also said that Germany would actively support Serbia’s aspiration to join the European Union.

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Preliminary voting results

According to preliminary data from Serbia’s Republican Election Commission, after more than 96% of polling stations had been processed, the student list received 52.54% of the vote. The United Serbia electoral list of former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić received 39.29%.

The election took place after nearly two years of student protests that began following the fatal collapse of a canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad. Vučić acknowledged the defeat of his electoral list and said that the reason was, in his view, interference by several European countries and the so-called American “deep state.”

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