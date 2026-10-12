Cyprus informed the UN Secretary-General of 659 alleged violations which, according to the republic, Turkish air and naval forces committed in June and July. Cyprus Mail reports.

The letter was sent on September 29 by Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Maria Michael. It was circulated as a UN document on October 2.

Air and maritime violations

The letter refers to 626 air and 33 maritime violations. The Cypriot side includes among them violations of national airspace, international air traffic rules in the Nicosia Flight Information Region, the republic’s territorial waters, as well as the illegal use of closed ports and airports.

Of the 626 recorded air incidents, 203, according to Cyprus, involved Turkish military drones, while 192 involved Turkish military fighter jets. The annexes to the letter mention F-16 fighter jets, military drones, helicopters, and other aircraft.

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The maritime incidents, as stated in the document, concerned Turkish military vessels, including missile boats, frigates, submarines, landing ships, and patrol vessels.

Cyprus’ position

Michael also stated that Türkiye conducted unauthorized military exercises in violation of the airspace of the Republic of Cyprus and, according to her, illegally issued one notice to airmen.

According to the Cypriot representative, Turkish forces violate the military status quo on the island every day, build up their military presence, and expand infrastructure in areas of the Republic of Cyprus described in the letter as occupied by Türkiye. She believes that these actions undermine the trust needed to resume substantive negotiations on a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

The letter also emphasizes that the government of Cyprus supports UN efforts to resume negotiations and achieve a just and lasting settlement in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

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