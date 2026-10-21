Poland’s Sejm commission investigating the purchase and use of Pegasus spyware has adopted its final report. As RMF24 reports, the commission concluded that the acquisition of the system, its provision to Polish services and its use against opponents of the then-government were illegal.

The decision was adopted at the commission’s 131st and final meeting. Six members of the body were present and all voted in favor of the document. No amendments to the draft report presented two weeks earlier were submitted within the prescribed deadline.

The report will be presented to the Sejm

Commission chair Magdalena Sroka was elected as the body’s representative before the Sejm. According to her, the deadline for submitting a separate opinion expires on November 5 at 12:00. After that, the Marshal of the Sejm must set the date of a sitting at which the public and non-public parts of the report will be presented.

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During the meeting, a decision was also made to destroy classified working notes created during the commission’s work and stored in the Sejm’s Secret Chancellery.

Findings of the public part

The public part of the report, presented earlier, states that Pegasus was used without the required security accreditation for the telecommunications system. The commission also indicated that data obtained through the software could have been transferred outside Poland, primarily to the Israeli company NSO Group, the system’s manufacturer.

According to the commission, courts were not provided with information about all of Pegasus’s capabilities. The cost of purchasing the system amounted to 33.4 million zlotys, and its financing from the Justice Fund, intended to assist victims of crimes, raised objections. The commission named the individuals it considers responsible for the acquisition and implementation of Pegasus and reported filing notifications with the prosecutor’s office.

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