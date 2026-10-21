German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue conference in Berlin, stated that Russia’s attempts to destabilize German and European societies pose the main security threat, one that the country’s citizens still underestimate.

The head of the German government emphasized that Russia’s hybrid attacks occur daily and are overt in nature. As examples of direct actions, the chancellor cited constant attacks on critical infrastructure, interference with communication and internet systems, and the recent incident involving a drone at Leipzig Airport.

Merz stressed the need to strengthen the country’s resilience and raise public awareness of the scale of the threat, noting: “This is not just a war in Ukraine. It is a fundamental attack against the entire political order we have achieved since 1990.”

Source: Ukrinform.

As a reminder, Merz warned Europe about Putin’s true goals.

We should add that Germany is tightening the rules for language exams for migrants, particularly Ukrainians.

In Germany, the number of Ukrainians in the workforce has reached about 400,000. Nearly 350,000 of them officially pay contributions to the social insurance system.

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