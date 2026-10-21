China is preparing a trilateral summit with the U.S. and Russia

China has already begun preparations for a possible meeting between the leaders of China, the United States, and Russia. If conditions are favorable, the summit could be included in the program of events for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, China.

This was stated by Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, following a meeting between the Russian leader and U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff.

“Our Chinese friends, the hosts of the APEC summit, will take care of—or, more precisely, are already taking care of—its preparation. And if circumstances allow, they—our Chinese friends—will, of course, include this meeting in the program of events in Shenzhen,” Ushakov said.

According to him, the possibility of holding a trilateral summit was discussed during Putin’s talks with Witkoff. The Kremlin asserts that none of the three parties is ruling out such a meeting.

Following his talks with the U.S. representative, Putin also met in St. Petersburg with Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China. The Russian leader stated that the APEC summit in China could provide an opportunity for him to meet with Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Presidential Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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