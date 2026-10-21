In Poland, Lviv Regional Council deputy Sviatoslav Sheremeta has been entered into the register of undesirable persons and banned from entering and staying in the Schengen Area countries until October 20, 2031. As RMF24 reports, the decision will remain in force for five years and applies not only to Poland but to all Schengen Area states.

Decision by the Polish authorities

The application to include Sheremeta on the list of undesirable persons was submitted by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Later, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński announced that the relevant decision had been made.

Polish authorities linked this step to the Lviv Regional Council's decision to declare 2027 the year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, its commander Roman Shukhevych, and Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists figure Oleh Olzhych. According to the outlet, Sheremeta initiated this decision.

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Reactions and Sheremeta's position

The Lviv Regional Council's decision was criticized by Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, government representatives, and lawmakers from various political forces. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that this step harms Ukraine and helps those who wish it harm. Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk also opposed the decision and called on Lviv deputies not to adopt decisions that could damage relations with Poland.

Sheremeta is a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council from the European Solidarity party and also the secretary of the Ukrainian interagency commission on commemorating memory. He told Zaxid.net that similar decisions honoring the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Roman Shukhevych had previously been adopted by other regional councils. According to him, the Lviv Regional Council's decision was not directed against Poland or Poles. In 2017, Sheremeta had already received a ban on entering Poland.

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