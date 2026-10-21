An explosion occurred in central Athens; four people were injured

An explosion occurred in a building in the center of Athens, the capital of Greece, injuring four people—two police officers and two civilians.

According to an anonymous police spokesperson, law enforcement received a call from the building manager in the Kolonos neighborhood. He reported a suspicious object, presumably related to drugs, lying near the entrance. Police officers arrived at the scene, and when they picked up the suspicious backpack, an explosion occurred.

Two police officers, the building manager, and one other person were injured. All four victims were taken from the scene by ambulances.

According to a source, law enforcement officials are not currently treating this incident as a terrorist act.

Incidentally, on September 25, an explosion occurred in another building near the Acropolis, causing its destruction and the deaths of six people: a British citizen and his Greek wife, as well as two couples from the United States.

Source: The Independent.

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