In Poland, a PKP Intercity train that was traveling from Warszawa Wschodnia to Wrocław Główny on October 20 ended its journey at Opole Główne station after a conflict involving the train manager and the company’s executive director for commercial affairs. An ambulance was called for the train manager and transported him to the WCM hospital in Opole about an hour later, Interia reports.

The journey ended in Opole

The incident occurred on EIP train No. 1604. According to Kolejowy Portal, citing an internal report by a WARS employee, the conflict began in the dining car.

Forsal reported that executive director for commercial affairs Wojciech Partyka allegedly became upset when he learned that he would have to wait for service due to a lack of tableware. Later, according to the media, he went to the train manager’s service compartment.

Kolejowy Portal, citing an employee, reported an alleged violation of the train manager’s bodily integrity. After the stop in Opole, about 360 passengers left the train and used other available connections.

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The carrier is conducting an inspection

PKP Intercity said it had launched an inspection into the circumstances of the incident, secured surveillance camera recordings and reviewed them. According to the carrier’s preliminary assessment, the video does not confirm claims that the director violated the train manager’s bodily integrity.

The company noted that it would not determine the responsibility of individual persons until the inspection is completed. According to Forsal, the director explained his actions by saying that an “unauthorized person” was in the driver’s cab; the outlet established that it was a train attendant who had brought the train manager a drink.

A request demanding an explanation of the circumstances of the incident was filed by the NSZZ “Solidarity” trade union of PKP Intercity in Gdynia. MP Michał Moskal, temporarily suspended from membership in the Law and Justice party, also announced his intention to intervene in the case.

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