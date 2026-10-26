Italy's poverty risk reached 18.6% in 2025 — ANSA English

In Italy, 54 of 132 well-being indicators improved in 2025, but the risk-of-poverty rate remained above the European Union average. This is stated in the annual report on equitable and sustainable well-being released by the National Institute of Statistics, Istat, ANSA English reports.

Trends in well-being indicators

According to Istat, 55 indicators remained unchanged in 2025, while another 23 deteriorated. Italy's risk-of-poverty rate stood at 18.6%, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the EU average.

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Strengths and problem areas

Italy's statistical service named healthcare and safety as the country's strengths. At the same time, the report identified education and vocational training, employment and work-life balance, as well as innovation, research and creativity, as problem areas.

Life expectancy in Italy reached a record 83.7 years in 2025. This was 0.2 years higher than in 2024 and 1.1 years higher than in 2014. The figure was 81.7 years for men and 85.7 years for women.

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