In Florida, Democrats, according to preliminary results, won three of the four U.S. House of Representatives districts whose boundaries were changed by Republicans this year. In the fourth district, the Democratic Party candidate also held a narrow lead, The Guardian reports.

Results in four districts

Democrats Kathy Castor, Pia Dandia, and Jared Moskowitz are projected to win seats in the 14th, 22nd, and 25th districts, respectively. Democrat Darren Soto was leading in the 9th district.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican majority in the state legislature had previously redrawn the electoral map, creating four new districts — the 9th, 14th, 22nd, and 25th. Their boundaries were more favorable to the Republican Party. Had these boundaries been in effect in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump would have won three districts by margins of more than 10 percentage points and the fourth by about nine points.

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Part of a nationwide campaign

The redistricting in Florida was part of a broader campaign by Donald Trump and his allies to change electoral boundaries in several states. Republicans also revised district configurations in Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Harvard University election law professor Nicholas Stephanopoulos cautioned against concluding that such redistricting does not give Republicans an advantage. In his assessment, in a neutral electoral environment, the new maps could have provided the Republican Party with a net gain of about nine seats, and even under the current results, they will work better for it than the previous district boundaries.

At the same time, Democrats posted strong results in other races in Florida. Incumbent Senator Ashley Moody narrowly defeated Democrat Angie Nixon, while Republican Byron Donalds won the gubernatorial election by a narrow margin.

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