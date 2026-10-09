U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement about a “deadlock” in the peace talks on Ukraine has been misinterpreted. That is the view of Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, who stated that Rubio was assessing the situation on the battlefield, not calling on Ukraine to surrender. At the same time, Crenshaw supported increasing pressure on Russia, new sanctions, and efforts to change the situation in order to force Vladimir Putin into substantive negotiations.

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw stated that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks about a “deadlock” in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine were misunderstood. In his view, Rubio’s remarks are not at odds with the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Why Crenshaw Defended Rubio’s Statement

According to the congressman, Rubio’s remarks should not be taken as a reason for offense or accusations. He believes that the secretary of state simply described the situation on the front lines. “I think there was some misinterpretation of his words here. I think both Zelenskyy and Rubio are right. I believe Secretary of State Rubio is simply stating the obvious,” Krenshaw said.

He explained that from a military standpoint, Russia’s war against Ukraine can indeed be characterized as a “stalemate.” However, this does not mean that Ukraine is losing or that it should stop fighting.

Krenшо also emphasized that Zelenskyy is right when he speaks of the need to change the situation. To do so, according to the congressman, it is necessary to strengthen the levers of influence over Russia. “At the same time, Zelenskyy is also right when he says that to change the dynamics of such a stalemate, we need to strengthen our leverage. And we fully agree with that,” he noted.

Sanctions Against Russia and an Appeal to Musk

Krenшо supports measures that, in his view, could increase pressure on Moscow. In particular, he advocates for the imposition of tough sanctions against Russia. The congressman also backed efforts to persuade American entrepreneur Elon Musk to resume Starlink operations in a format that meets Ukraine’s needs. According to Krenшо, the passage of the sanctions bill should be part of a joint effort aimed at changing the course of the war. “We all voted here in favor of the sanctions bill, so obviously we want it to be implemented, don’t we? All of this strengthens our leverage,” the congressman said.

He also addressed Elon Musk and explained why, in his opinion, it is sometimes necessary to increase pressure, even if it risks escalating the situation. “And if Elon were here, I’d tell him this: sometimes you have to risk escalation—which he fears—in order to reduce tensions later on. That’s exactly how you need to act, especially when dealing with an aggressive bully,” Crenshaw stated.

Thus, the congressman advocates increasing pressure on Russia, rather than withdrawing support for Ukraine. He believes that additional leverage could help change the course of the war and bring negotiations closer.

Krenшо believes that the U.S. and Ukraine share a common goal

At the end of his remarks, Kren쇼 once again emphasized that he sees no contradiction between the positions of Zelenskyy and Rubio. In his view, the secretary of state’s remarks concerned an assessment of the situation on the front lines, not a prediction of Ukraine’s defeat. “And it seems to me that Rubio’s words were somewhat misinterpreted. He is not calling for surrender. He is not claiming that Ukraine will be defeated. He is simply assessing the situation on the battlefield,” the congressman explained.

Krenshaw added that U.S. lawmakers who support Ukraine are seeking to change the situation so that Russia agrees to a serious dialogue. “We’re all on the same side here. We’re trying to change the dynamics of this situation to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table and engage in a meaningful dialogue. Obviously, he hasn’t done that yet,” he concluded.

Thus, Krenшо interprets Rubio’s words as an assessment of the military situation, not a call for surrender. At the same time, he emphasizes the need to increase pressure on Moscow—particularly through sanctions—to compel the Kremlin to engage in genuine negotiations. Krenшо made these remarks during a briefing with journalists.

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