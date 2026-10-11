In São Paulo, Brazil, ahead of the second round of the presidential election, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held campaign events. Voting is scheduled for October 25, while the first round took place on October 4.

Bolsonaro’s meetings with local authorities

Conservative Flávio Bolsonaro, who received 47% of the vote in the first round, met with the re-elected governor of São Paulo state, Tarcísio de Freitas. He also held meetings with mayors and city councillors, seeking to secure political support.

The senator, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, said that if elected, municipalities would receive more funding to fight crime.

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Lula’s rally on Avenida Paulista

Lula da Silva, who trailed Bolsonaro by two percentage points in the first round, led a large rally on Avenida Paulista. Before his speech, he promised to step up efforts in public security, which is one of voters’ main concerns.

The president said that if re-elected, he wants to change the national approach to fighting crime by providing for the direct involvement of the federal government. From a sound truck, he urged young voters, as well as older people for whom voting after the age of 70 is optional, to turn out for the election.

As TimesLIVE reports, 79-year-old Petrobras retiree Carlos Teobaldo da Silva, who attended the rally in a company uniform, said he would vote for Lula’s re-election, although participation in the election is not mandatory for him.

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