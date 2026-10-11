In Kraków, Poland, exit polls showed Łukasz Gibała leading in the second round of the early election for city mayor. According to Interia, an OGB exit poll for Polsat News and Newsmax Polska estimated Gibała's support at 64.1%, while his opponent Monika Piątkowska received 35.9%.

The Ipsos exit poll, in turn, recorded 61% support for Gibała and 39% for Piątkowska. According to OGB's estimate, turnout in the second round was 42.6%.

Results by voters' gender

According to OGB, Gibała was supported by 61.9% of surveyed women and 66.9% of men. Piątkowska was chosen by 38.1% of women and 33.1% of men, respectively.

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In the Ipsos exit poll, the gap was wider: according to the survey, 64.7% of men and 57.3% of women voted for Gibała. Piątkowska was supported by 35.3% of men and 42.7% of women.

Early election

The early election was called after Aleksander Miszalski, a representative of the Civic Coalition, was recalled from the post of Kraków mayor in a referendum in May. Until a new mayor is elected, the city is run by Stanisław Kracik, who was Miszalski's deputy.

In the first round on September 27, Gibała received 36.38% of the vote, while Piątkowska, backed by the Civic Coalition and the Polish People's Party, received 29.91%. Turnout in the first round was 43.5%.

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