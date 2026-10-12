Police raid PTI activists in Swabi — Dawn

Police in Pakistan’s Swabi district conducted raids in various areas to prevent activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from holding a meeting in Shewa Adda, Razar tehsil. This was reported by Dawn.

Afridi’s planned speech

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi planned to arrive in Shewa Adda on Sunday evening and address supporters. The meeting did not take place after governor’s rule and a state of emergency were imposed in the province.

According to the publication’s sources, individual PTI leaders called on supporters to come to the Razar Sports Complex in Shewa Adda for the meeting.

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Patrols and additional forces

According to police sources, law enforcement officers began patrolling Shewa Adda and nearby areas to prevent a gathering of PTI activists. The sources also said that police raids began after governor’s rule and a state of emergency were imposed in the province.

A large number of police officers were deployed at Karnal Sher Khan Square in Swabi’s district center to respond to possible PTI protests. Police were also stationed on the Islamabad–Peshawar motorway.

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