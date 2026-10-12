PTI supporters protest governor’s rule in Pakistan — Dawn

In Pakistan’s Bajaur and Mohmand districts, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party held protests against the imposition of governor’s rule and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As Dawn reports, the demonstration in Bajaur took place at Inayat Kallay bazaar, where participants chanted slogans against the federal government.

PTI activists Habib Khan, Muhsin Khan and others condemned the actions of the federal government, which, they said, removed the provincial government by imposing governor’s rule and a state of emergency. They also expressed outrage over the arrest of provincial Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, provincial party chapter head Junaid Akbar Khan and other leaders.

Clash with police

During the protest, police arrived at the scene and tried to stop the demonstrators. After a verbal dispute between several law enforcement officers and participants in the rally, a scuffle occurred. The protesters assured police that they intended to act peacefully and express their disagreement with what they called an undemocratic move by the federal authorities.

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On Saturday evening, provincial assembly members Anwar Zeb Khan, Ajmal Khan and Dr Hamidur Rehman, as well as PTI district president Gul Dad Khan, announced rallies at the Khara and Inayat Kallay bazaars and in their native areas. As of Sunday evening, there had been no reports of other planned demonstrations.

Reports of raids

Mobile communications and internet services in Bajaur, as in other parts of the province, remained shut down. Police were also reported to be conducting raids to detain lawmakers Dr Hamidur Rehman and Anwar Zeb Khan. Dr Rehman’s brother wrote on social media that police officers had come to their home, but the lawmaker was not there. Anwar Zeb Khan also said on social media that police tried to detain him during a raid in the Raghagan area of Khar tehsil, but did not find him at home.

In Mohmand, the protest took place at Mian Mandi bazaar. National Assembly member Sajid Khan Mohmand, PTI district president and former district nazim Malik Naveed Ahmed Mohmand, as well as other party figures, addressed the participants. Those present rejected governor’s rule and the state of emergency and declared their support for PTI founder Imran Khan.

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