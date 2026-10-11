Ship traffic in the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Türkiye, was suspended after the engine failed on the Malta-flagged chemical tanker Ivyan. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Türkiye’s General Directorate of Coastal Safety.

The tanker was bound for Italy

The 110-metre-long vessel was carrying 6,000 tonnes of vegetable oil. It was travelling from Bulgaria to Italy when the engine malfunction occurred while passing through the strait.

After the incident, the tanker dropped anchor near Kanlıca. According to the Turkish directorate, navigation through the strait was suspended specifically because of the malfunction on the Ivyan.

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Footage recorded by residents on mobile phones shows the tanker stopping at the last moment. The vessel was apparently approaching the shore in the footage.

Rescue vessels sent to the area

The Coast Guard and the General Directorate of Coastal Safety sent the tugs Kurtarma 7 and Kurtarma 11, as well as the rescue boat Tahlisiye 9, to the scene.

Authorities said the Ivyan is to be secured at the Küçükçekmece anchorage.

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