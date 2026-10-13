Poland’s Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy has not supported a proposal to introduce a new mechanism for indexing pension and annuity benefits. A petition on the changes was submitted to Poland’s Commissioner for Human Rights on January 7, 2026, who later forwarded it to the relevant ministry, Interia reports.

Proposal for separate inflation measure for pensioners

The author of the petition believes that the spending structure of older people differs from that of the working-age population. According to her argument, pensioners less often buy goods whose prices are falling, including modern electronics, while spending more frequently on medicines, energy and food.

She proposed taking into account the so-called pensioners’ inflation rate — CPI-S, or the Consumer Price Index for Seniors — alongside the standard CPI consumer price index during indexation. The petition also proposed taking economic growth and wage growth into account. The author asked the Commissioner for Human Rights to forward these proposals to the competent authorities.

In the petition author’s view, the current approach may contradict certain provisions of Poland’s Constitution concerning equal treatment, healthcare and the state’s obligation to provide special assistance to older people.

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Ministry’s position

The ministry stated that the current system already largely achieves the goals sought by the petition’s author. The statutory indexation indicator is based on the average annual index of consumer prices for goods and services and is increased by at least 20% of the real growth in the average wage.

The ministry also disagreed that a separate inflation indicator for older people should be introduced. It noted that the inflation basket for pensioners and annuity recipients is a model-based measure and is based on this group’s spending structure. At the same time, the ministry stressed that such a basket should be regularly updated in line with actual consumer behaviour.

According to the ministry, the Constitution does not specify a particular method for increasing benefits, and the current mechanism has not been challenged in previous practice of the Constitutional Tribunal. The ministry added that the indexation system is continuously monitored, but no work on legislative changes is currently underway.

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