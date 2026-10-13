US President Donald Trump said in Washington that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a planned trip to Asia. He said this on October 13 while speaking with reporters before leaving the White House for Ohio.

Possible meeting

Trump noted that such a meeting would be exciting and added that he has a good relationship with Kim Jong Un. Anadolu Agency reports on the US president’s statement. According to the agency, a possible meeting could become a new stage in Trump’s efforts to engage directly with the North Korean leader.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trip itinerary

On November 16, Trump is to visit the Philippines to take part in the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). After that, he plans to travel to Shenzhen, China, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will take place from November 17 to 19.

Previous meetings

During his first presidential term, Trump already held several historic meetings with Kim Jong Un. At the time, the leaders sought to resolve the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program.

Read us on