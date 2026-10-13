Two killed in Mexico due to Simon and Rachel — Al Jazeera

At least two people have died in Mexico after Hurricane Simon and post-tropical cyclone Rachel caused heavy rains and widespread flooding in communities along the Pacific coast. This was reported by Al Jazeera.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado said that a 71-year-old man died during the hurricane when a retaining wall that could not withstand the intense rainfall collapsed on him. According to the IRZA agency, the man, whom his family identified as Albino Moreno Jimenez, was feeding animals on the western outskirts of Chilpancingo when the wall fell on him.

Missing people in Baja California

Another death was reported by Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar. According to her, a girl died as a result of Rachel, which reached Category 3 in early October. Rachel made landfall in the state already as a post-tropical cyclone, and its remnants later moved north through Southern California in the United States.

In Baja California, at least 10 people are also considered missing: eight are being sought in Ensenada on the Pacific coast, while another two are missing in the fishing town of San Felipe on the Gulf of California coast. The newspaper La Jornada cited higher preliminary figures — two dead and 11 missing in the state.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Simon weakens to Category 2

Simon, which had been near the Mexican coast since the weekend, weakened from Category 4 to Category 2 by late Monday morning. According to the US National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained wind speeds reached about 155 km/h. The hurricane’s center was approximately 115 km west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state and was moving west at about 3 km/h.

Forecasters predicted that Simon could make landfall on Thursday or Friday. Warnings remained in place for western Mexico due to the risk of landslides and dangerous waves. Experts believe that the death toll from both storms may rise.

This year’s tropical cyclone season in the northeastern and central Pacific has become record-breaking in terms of accumulated cyclone energy. The region has already recorded 21 named storms, surpassing the previous record set in 2018.

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