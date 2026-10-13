Mexico’s Ministry of Economy has introduced a temporary anti-dumping duty of $68.60 on each adult bicycle manufactured in China. The levy took effect on October 13, 2026, and will remain in force for six months while the investigation continues, The Rio Times reports.

Which bicycles are covered by the duty

The decision applies to adult bicycles with wheels measuring more than 20 inches in diameter that are manufactured in China. Road and racing bicycles, as well as electric bicycles, are not included in this case.

The duty will also be collected if bicycles are supplied through third countries. Importers will not have to pay it if they can confirm that the goods were manufactured outside China. Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard signed the resolution on September 28, while the country’s Ministry of Finance will enforce it.

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Investigation and imports from China

The anti-dumping investigation was launched following a complaint filed on April 11, 2025, by the National Association of Bicycle Manufacturers, ANAFABI, and four Mexican companies. The ministry determined a dumping margin of $261.71 per bicycle but selected a lower rate of $68.60, which it considered sufficient to restore fair competition.

According to the resolution, Chinese bicycles were sold 37% cheaper than Mexican ones in 2023 and 27% cheaper in 2024. Between 2022 and 2024, production by Mexican companies declined by 34%, while the number of jobs fell by 29%.

China accounted for 95% of Mexico’s adult bicycle imports in 2024. The new duty will be paid in addition to the general 35% import tariff on Chinese bicycles introduced in April 2026. The final rate has not yet been determined: it may be changed or cancelled after the investigation is completed.

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