In the United States, Republican Anthony Constantino is projected to win the election to the House of Representatives in New York’s 21st District. According to The Hill, the projection was issued by Decision Desk HQ, the outlet’s election data partner.

Vote count results

Constantino, the CEO of Sticker Mule, competed against Democrat Blake Gendebien and independent candidate Christopher Schmidt. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 95% of the votes had been counted, with the Republican receiving just under 51%. His candidacy was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Campaign and vacant seat

During the campaign, Constantino emphasized his entrepreneurial experience. Sticker Mule is based in Amsterdam, New York, and has manufacturing facilities in South Carolina and Italy.

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In his campaign platform, he promised to cut government spending, lower utility costs, strengthen security at the United States’ northern border, and develop the Republican Party in New York.

The seat became vacant after Republican Elise Stefanik decided not to seek re-election. She represented the district for six terms and initially planned to run for governor of New York, but withdrew her candidacy in December 2025.

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