U.S. Republican Senator Kevin Cramer stated that a counteroffensive and the extension of hostilities into Russian territory are an integral part of Ukraine’s defense and the only way to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

According to the senator, the Russian leadership’s strategy is aimed at Ukraine’s de facto surrender, rather than achieving a just peace, so Ukrainian defenders must receive sufficient weapons to operate effectively. He also emphasized that the United States and its allies do not blame Ukraine for such countermeasures.

Source: RBC-Ukraine.

Operation “Vivaldi” by the Ukrainian Defense Forces could have significantly affected the Russian leadership’s calculations regarding the Donbas. This is the view of Czech expert Tomáš Kopecký, who called the operation a success not only from a military standpoint but also from a psychological one. According to him, Moscow may now be forced to reconsider its plans for an offensive and mobilization.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to advance east of Oleksandrivka in the Donetsk region, pushing back Russian troops.

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