European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius stated that the European Union should no longer rely on the U.S. administration to bring about peace in Ukraine. He called on the EU to work with Ukraine to develop and implement an independent peace strategy.

The European Commissioner noted that until now, the European Union has been Ukraine’s sole major financial donor, while relying on assistance from the U.S. political leadership to achieve peace.

“Until now, the EU has been Ukraine’s sole major financial donor, but it has relied on the U.S. political leadership to help establish peace in Ukraine,” Kubilius said.

According to the European Commissioner, Europe must take the initiative in determining the next steps toward achieving peace. He emphasized the need for the European Union to adopt an independent approach to this issue in cooperation with Ukraine.

“The time has come for the EU, together with Ukraine, to develop and implement an independent peace strategy,” Andrius Kubilius emphasized.

Andrius Kubilius wrote about this on the social media platform X.

Earlier, Moscow claimed that Japan’s new sanctions allegedly push back the prospect of a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

The agreements between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding Russian diesel fuel could weaken Ukraine’s position and complicate negotiations to end the war. According to The New York Times, Moscow is reaping economic benefits without making any clear commitments to peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the American leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

Read us on