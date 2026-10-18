A serious incident occurred at the Canadian military base CFB Wainwright in Alberta, after which a large-scale fire broke out. Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said there were fatalities and injuries as a result of the event. CBS News reports.

Investigation ongoing

McGuinty did not specify the number of people killed and injured or clarify the causes of the incident. According to him, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is involved in the investigation, and the situation remains “very active and delicate.”

Chief of the Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan said the military is working with federal, provincial and local authorities. According to her, the priority is the well-being of service members, their families and the community.

The Canadian Armed Forces and authorities at various levels are coordinating the emergency response. The neighboring community of Wainwright is providing hospital and firefighting support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fire spread due to wind

The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire crossed the base fence and spread rapidly because of strong winds. Firefighters from several jurisdictions were deployed, and no evacuation order was in effect.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the federal government is working with Alberta authorities and local officials. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the fire significant and tragic.

CFB Wainwright is located about 180 kilometers southeast of Edmonton. It is one of Canada’s busiest military training bases, where service members prepare for combat operations.

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