Egypt's parliament has postponed until October 26 a vote on granting the country's armed forces the authority to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against attacks by Yemen's Houthis, should Riyadh make such a request. TimesLIVE reports.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asked parliament for approval on Saturday. In his speech, he said that Egypt would not forget the support of the Gulf states and was ready to take measures to protect Saudi Arabia.

Support for Saudi Arabia

El-Sisi's statements signal a strengthening of Cairo's position, which had previously expressed support for its Gulf allies but had not publicly committed to taking part in hostilities. The tone of the Egyptian authorities changed after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and other infrastructure intensified.

Last month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Egypt. The sides discussed the security of shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea. Both countries have long coastlines in this region.

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Economic and security interests

Egypt's economy is closely linked to the Gulf states. Remittances from Egyptians working in these countries are an important source of foreign currency inflows, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other states in the region have provided Cairo with tens of billions of dollars in aid, central bank deposits and investment since 2013.

Egypt is also interested in the security of maritime routes through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which generates billions of dollars in annual transit fee revenue for the country. In July, a drone strike on two gas vessels in the Mediterranean port of Damietta, according to a source's assessment, showed that Egypt cannot count on complete isolation from the conflict.

Analysts consider the deployment of Egyptian ground forces directly in Yemen unlikely. The most likely support options are said to include air defense, as well as the use of air and naval forces to protect shipping and the Saudi coast.

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