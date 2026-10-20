Polish Sejm considers two abortion bills — RMF24

RMF24 reports that debates are continuing in Poland's Sejm on two bills providing for changes to the rules on terminating pregnancies. The first concerns the partial decriminalization of abortions: it is intended to limit criminal liability for terminating a pregnancy with the woman's consent and for assisting in this.

Restoring grounds for abortion

The second bill is aimed at reversing the consequences of the 2020 ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal. The document provides for restoring the possibility of terminating a pregnancy in the event of a severe fetal defect.

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During the current Sejm sitting, deputies are discussing both legislative initiatives. RMF24 raises the question of whether their consideration could lead to a relaxation of abortion rules in Poland.

A topic for discussion on RMF FM

Host Joanna Górska planned to discuss the bills on RMF FM with Rafał Komarewicz, a deputy from KP Centrum. The discussion was also to cover the “Ceny Paliwa Niżej” programme, the state of the healthcare system, and the opposition's motion for the dismissal of Finance Minister Andrzej Domański. According to RMF24, the debate and vote on this issue were to take place in the Sejm that evening.

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