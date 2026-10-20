Trump's Special Representative Witkoff Will Travel to Russia After Talks in Oslo Axios

Trump’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff has arrived in Norway for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. After Oslo, the U.S. official plans to visit Russia, where he hopes to meet with President Vladimir Putin and present ideas developed in close consultation with Ukraine and European partners.

Jared Kushner has the flu, so he will participate in the talks online.

Axios reports this.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Norwegian capital, Oslo, where he will hold talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine and the security situation in Europe. The meeting will take place as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the leaders of Ukraine, Norway, and Finland.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a freeze on hostilities along the current front lines, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought to end the fighting either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

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