Germany is tightening the rules for language exams for migrants, particularly Ukrainians

In Germany, new rules for the final language test for migrants and refugees, initiated by the country’s Ministry of the Interior, will take effect on November 1, 2026. From now on, the exam will be considered failed if a candidate fails at least one of its mandatory sections—the written or oral portion.

The reason for tightening the requirements was a number of cases of cheating, in which participants purchased ready-made answers for the listening and reading sections while completely ignoring the writing section.

According to the ministry, last year, out of more than 318,000 foreigners who took the language test after completing integration courses, only 55% of participants achieved the B1 level. The changes will primarily affect those attempting to take the exam as external candidates.

Source: Bild.

In Germany, the number of employed Ukrainians has reached about 400,000. Nearly 350,000 of them officially pay contributions to the social insurance system.

A court case in Germany against Ukrainian activist Viktoria Fischer, who was accused of personal insults due to an English-language inscription on her clothing, has concluded. The court ruled in her favor, but her legal costs amounted to nearly 8,000 euros.

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