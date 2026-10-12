IRGC Says Third Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz — Anadolu Agency

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said that a third supertanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz on the morning of October 12, over two days. According to the IRGC, a fire broke out aboard the vessel afterward. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

IRGC Navy statement

The statement circulated by the IRGC Navy’s press service claims that the tanker switched off its navigation system and ignored warnings. The Iranian military also said that the vessel, like the two previously hit tankers, allegedly attempted to leave the strait and disrupt order and security on the waterway.

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Warning for vessels

The IRGC did not name the vessel, its flag or operator, and did not specify how it was hit. The corps’ naval forces said that cooperation by commercial vessels and oil tankers with the US military in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would receive a decisive response.

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