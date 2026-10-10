Latvian Defence Minister Raivis Melnis thanked Türkiye for its contribution to strengthening the country’s airspace security. This concerns the temporary deployment of Turkish F-16 fighter jets to Latvia to support the activities of NATO’s integrated air and missile defence system, Anadolu Agency reports.

Meeting at the Lielvārde base

Melnis met with a Turkish Air Force unit at the Latvian National Armed Forces military base in Lielvārde. In a statement by Latvia’s Ministry of Defence, he noted the Turkish side’s promptness and its contribution to strengthening the country’s airspace security.

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Testing NATO’s readiness

According to the minister, the presence of Turkish combat aircraft in Lielvārde demonstrates NATO’s ability to respond quickly and move forces to where they are needed. He also stressed the importance of close cooperation among allies, mutual trust and shared readiness to act for the security of Latvia and the Alliance’s entire eastern flank.

Latvia’s Ministry of Defence noted that the deployment of F-16s made it possible to test NATO’s capability to rapidly move and deploy allied forces, as well as the readiness of the Lielvārde base to receive and support allied aircraft.

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