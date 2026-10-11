In Israel, a series of polls conducted nearly two weeks before the election has not identified a bloc that could secure the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset. The Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, is leading or sharing first place in individual surveys, but the balance of power remains uncertain, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Average result of four polls

The average calculated from four separate polls gives the bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Zionist opposition about 52.3 seats each. In this calculation, Netanyahu's bloc includes the Israel's People party, led by Ofer Winter. The publication emphasizes that this average is not a separate poll or a forecast of the election results.

The outcome of the struggle to form the next government may be affected by the fate of parties close to the electoral threshold. In particular, Winter's party either passes the threshold or fails to gain the required support in different polls.

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Differences between the surveys

According to Maariv, the coalition bloc and the Zionist opposition have 52 seats each. Likud gained one seat, while the Democrats party lost one. Arab parties collectively receive 12 seats.

A Channel 13 poll recorded 20 seats each for Yashar and Likud. Netanyahu's bloc has 55 seats there, Eisenkot's bloc has 50, and Arab parties have 15. Israel's People passes the electoral threshold in this survey and wins five seats.

KAN 11 and Channel 12 data

According to a KAN 11 poll, Yashar receives 23 seats, Likud 21, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's B’Yachad party 12. Winter's party does not pass the electoral threshold; with this distribution, Eisenkot's bloc has 52 seats and Netanyahu's bloc has 51. Channel 12 also gives Yashar 23 seats and Likud 21; opposition parties collectively receive 54 seats, while the coalition receives 49.

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