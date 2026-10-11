In Kenya, about 1.5 million people may be affected by forecast above-normal rainfall from October to December, while up to 500,000 residents may be forced to leave their homes. As Nation Kenya reports, authorities have identified Nairobi, Kisumu, Busia and Mandera as the four counties at the highest risk from the consequences of El Niño-related rains.

Four counties prioritized

Kenya's National Disaster Operations Centre said that, overall, the potential danger posed by heavy rainfall concerns 18 counties. Its director, David Samoei, said the government is already taking measures to reduce the possible effects of severe weather.

Emergency response training was held in Nairobi. In Kisumu, authorities are working along the banks of the Nyando River, which may pose a threat during heavy rainfall. In Busia, the risks are linked to the Nzoia River and the Budalangi area. In Mandera, concern is being raised by the possible flooding of the road between Mandera and Wajir.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparing for possible floods

According to Samoei, preparations began after the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of the likelihood of above-normal rainfall. The centre coordinated the establishment of rescue centres and safe shelters that county authorities can use in the event of a disaster.

Training was also conducted in areas of Nairobi, Garissa and Naivasha. The centre said the aim of the preparatory measures was to prevent loss of life during the severe weather period.

During a three-day symposium in Nakuru dedicated to emergency preparedness, Nakuru County Deputy Governor David Kones reported on public outreach, monitoring of hazardous areas and the establishment of isolation centres.

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