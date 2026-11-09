The UN has called on Russia to immediately stop its attacks on Ukraine's power grid

During a UN Security Council meeting on November 9, Kayoko Goto, Director of the Europe and Central Asia Division of the UN Department of Political Affairs, called on Russia to immediately cease its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which, with winter approaching, threaten the lives of millions of civilians.

She noted that the massive shelling is causing widespread power outages, disrupting water supplies, jeopardizing the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and has led to a significant increase in civilian casualties.

“We once again strongly call for an immediate halt to attacks on energy infrastructure, which, if not stopped, will cause immense suffering to the civilian population of Ukraine and lead to further displacement of people,” the UN representative emphasized.

The UN representative also called, on behalf of the UN Secretary-General, for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and for progress to be made during the planned trilateral talks.

Source: Ukrinform.

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

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