U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the American leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

Journalists asked Trump whether he would send his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to a new round of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The U.S. president did not give a direct answer to this question; instead, he voiced complaints about the Ukrainian leadership.

“Well, I think Russia would like to make a deal. But, as I’ve said before, this is something that could have been resolved many times, but for some reason, Zelenskyy doesn’t want to make a deal,” Trump said.

The U.S. president also cited statistics, claiming that one side has a one-million-troop advantage over the other. In his view, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should have negotiated a peace deal much earlier.

“It would have been wiser if he had reached an agreement two years ago. He could have reached a much more favorable agreement two years ago,” Trump said.

Speaking about a recent phone call with Putin, Trump assured that the Russian leader allegedly seeks to resolve the situation.

Separately, the U.S. president spoke positively about Russian oil supplies to the global market.

“Look, he’s supplying the world with large volumes of oil. So that’s good. And, by the way, at a very low price,” Trump said.

At the same time, Donald Trump’s remarks about Vladimir Putin’s alleged desire to resolve the war contradict statements made by Kremlin officials.

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, reported that during that same phone call, Putin told Trump that the objectives of the war against Ukraine remain unchanged.

According to Ushakov, there is no question of an immediate resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported during Donald Trump’s responses to questions from journalists.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that, had he been president, Russia’s invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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