US President Donald Trump on October 9 asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate his dismissed lawsuit against his opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton. In the lawsuit, Trump claimed that Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and others conspired to rig that year's election by linking his campaign to Russia.

Appeal to the Supreme Court

As The Hindu reports, Trump's lawyers said in their petition that Supreme Court review of the case is necessary to protect the presidency.

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The petition was preceded by a federal judge's decision to dismiss the lawsuit and impose nearly $1 million in sanctions on Trump and one of his lawyers. The judge found the lawsuit to be unfounded.

Lower court rulings

A US appeals court subsequently upheld both the dismissal of the lawsuit and the sanctions imposed. Trump is now asking the Supreme Court to resume consideration of his lawsuit.

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