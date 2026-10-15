Lavrov and Wang Yi Discussed the War Against Ukraine in Baku

Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi discussed the war against Ukraine during a meeting in Baku on the eve of the CICA summit.

The two sides also discussed the situation regarding Iran, relations with the United States, bilateral cooperation, and the international agenda. No specific statements regarding the war against Ukraine or any potential agreements were made public.

The meeting took place ahead of the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which is being held on October 15 in Baku.

Source: Report.az

On the evening of October 2, Russian troops launched another attack on Dnipro. A fire broke out in the city, and debris from the strike fell on the parking lot of the Dnipro City Council. Information regarding possible casualties is currently being verified.

On the morning of October 3, Russian forces struck the North Bridge in Kyiv. Prior to this, a series of explosions rocked the capital amid an air raid alert and the threat of an attack by strike drones.

Prior to this, the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—had attacked a bridge in Kyiv, Ukraine, for the second day in a row. An evening drone strike on the closed South Bridge marked yet another attack on the capital’s infrastructure.

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