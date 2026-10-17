Colombia is considering the possibility of applying to join the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) amid the opening of its embassy in Jerusalem. This was stated by Israel’s Ambassador to Colombia Vivian Aisen.

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the possible application was discussed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar during the Colombian minister’s visit to Jerusalem. Colombia has not yet announced a formal application. Countries seeking full IHRA membership must first obtain observer status and then complete an interim cooperation stage.

Embassy opening

Colombia opened its embassy in Jerusalem on October 14. According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, it became the 10th country to have an embassy in the city and the fourth Latin American country after Guatemala, Honduras, and Paraguay.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem to be its capital, while Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future state. Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh condemned Bogotá’s decision, saying it ignores international law and the disputed status of the city. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also opposed the opening of the embassy.

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Restoration of relations

The opening of the embassy was part of the restoration of relations between Colombia and Israel under President Abelardo de la Espriella. After Colombia’s previous government severed diplomatic relations in May 2024, the countries restored diplomatic representation, appointed ambassadors, and resumed practical cooperation.

The sides also abolished mutual visa requirements, Colombia lifted restrictions on coal exports to Israel, and on October 13 the governments completed an exchange of diplomatic notes to restore the free trade agreement, which entered into force in August 2020.

International and domestic steps

Minister Omar Bula Escobar also said that Colombia had formally requested to leave The Hague Group, a coalition created to coordinate diplomatic and legal actions against Israel over the war in Gaza. In September, Bogotá withdrew from the International Court of Justice its declaration of intervention in South Africa’s case concerning allegations that Israel violated the Genocide Convention.

In addition, the Colombian government plans to develop a national anti-Semitism initiative involving other ministries and the Confederation of Jewish Communities of Colombia. Colombia adopted the IHRA working definition of antisemitism in June 2022 but currently has neither member nor observer status in the alliance.

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