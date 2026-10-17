Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has sent a special bill proposed by the Kuomintang party on direct cash payments of NT$20,000 to the public to a second reading and cross-party negotiations. Fifty-two lawmakers voted in favor of the decision, while 40 voted against it, and the Taiwan People’s Party caucus abstained, Taipei Times reports.

Consideration may begin on November 17

Under the legislative schedule, the document may be brought up for general consideration as early as November 17. Taiwan’s government had previously proposed paying NT$10,000 to each resident, with funding for the initiative included in the general budget for the next fiscal year.

The Kuomintang caucus proposal states that Taiwan’s economic growth this year has significantly exceeded expectations. According to the initiative’s authors, the benefits of artificial intelligence and industrial development should be accessible to everyone.

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Kuomintang caucus representative Fu Kun-chi said that tax revenue this year is expected to exceed the planned figure by more than NT$1 trillion. According to him, these funds should be returned to the public to stimulate domestic demand and support industries outside the technology sector.

Position of the ruling party

The Democratic Progressive Party said it does not rule out discussing the proposal if economic indicators improve further. At the same time, its priority remains a payment of NT$10,000 per person to distribute the benefits of AI-related growth.

The caucus also stressed that the Legislative Yuan cannot propose an increase in government spending, as this would contradict the constitutionally defined role of the Executive Yuan. It added that the largest party in parliament should not decide this issue unilaterally.

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