Marine Le Pen stated that, should she come to power, France would fulfill the commitments it has already made to support Ukraine. Specifically, this refers to a joint EU loan to Kyiv in the amount of 90 billion euros.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right party “National Rally,” stated that if she is elected president, France will continue to provide Ukraine with material and humanitarian aid. Reuters reported this following Le Pen’s meeting with Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, on November 16.

According to her, France does not have sufficient budgetary resources to increase financial aid to Ukraine. However, she promised to fulfill commitments already made, particularly regarding the European Union’s joint loan to Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros.

Le Pen also expressed her willingness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris or Brussels. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian ambassador said he had invited her to visit Ukraine.

“Zelenskyy insisted that Europe, and France in particular, have a seat at the peace negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Omelchenko said.

During the meeting, they also discussed the prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO, as well as cooperation in the digital sphere, nuclear energy, and the defense sector, according to Reuters.

As a reminder, Le Pen agreed to meet with Zelenskyy.

It should be added that Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy the top two spots in all five scenarios for the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for 2027.

Earlier, protests broke out in France against the convention of Marine Le Pen’s party.

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