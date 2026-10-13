In Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held telephone conversations on October 13 with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. All three leaders condemned the Houthi attacks on the kingdom and declared solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of threats to its security and stability, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Germany’s position

Merz condemned the Houthi attacks, calling them terrorist attacks, and reaffirmed Germany’s support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia. He and Mohammed bin Salman also discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to strengthen it in several areas.

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Statements by Lebanon and Turkey

The Lebanese president condemned the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and its vital facilities. Aoun declared Lebanon’s full solidarity with the kingdom and its support in confronting everything that could harm the country’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Erdoğan strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabian territory and expressed condolences over their victims. The Turkish president also assured support for the kingdom in the near future and expressed confidence that it would be able to overcome these challenges.

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